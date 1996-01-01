Suppose you are given a histogram representing the number of students in different age groups at a university. The histogram shows a single peak in the middle and the frequencies decrease symmetrically on both sides. Which of the following best describes the shape of this distribution?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Multiple Choice
Generally, bar charts are best suited for displaying which type of data?
A
Qualitative () data
B
Time series data
C
Bivariate scatterplots
D
Quantitative () data with continuous variables
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the types of data: Qualitative (categorical) data refers to data that can be divided into categories or groups, such as colors, brands, or types of animals. Quantitative data refers to numerical data that can be measured or counted.
Recall the purpose of a bar chart: Bar charts are designed to display and compare the frequency or count of different categories. Each bar represents a category, and the height of the bar corresponds to the value or frequency of that category.
Recognize that bar charts are not ideal for continuous numerical data because continuous data is better represented by histograms or line graphs, which show distribution or trends over intervals.
Note that time series data, which involves data points collected or recorded at successive points in time, is typically displayed using line graphs rather than bar charts to show trends over time.
Conclude that bar charts are best suited for qualitative (categorical) data because they clearly show comparisons among distinct categories.
