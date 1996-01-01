Which type of data is most appropriately visualized using a : qualitative data or quantitative data?
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Which type of data is being visualized by the boxplots summarizing the weights of male and female students in a class?
Understand the types of data: Qualitative data refers to categories or names, such as colors or labels, and is not numerical. Quantitative data refers to numerical values that can be measured or counted, such as weight or height.
Recall that boxplots are graphical representations used to summarize the distribution of numerical data, showing median, quartiles, and potential outliers.
Since the boxplots summarize weights, which are numerical measurements, the data must be quantitative because weights can be measured on a numerical scale.
Differentiate between nominal and ordinal data: Nominal data are categories without any order (e.g., gender), and ordinal data have a meaningful order but not numerical differences (e.g., rankings). Neither fits weight data, which is numerical and continuous.
Conclude that the data visualized by the boxplots summarizing weights of male and female students is quantitative data because it involves numerical measurements that can be analyzed statistically.
Suppose you are given a histogram representing the number of students in different age groups at a university. The histogram shows a single peak in the middle and the frequencies decrease symmetrically on both sides. Which of the following best describes the shape of this distribution?
Which of the following best describes the appearance of a normal probability plot that indicates the data are approximately distributed?
On a graph comparing categories, the area of the purple rectangle corresponds to which of the following?
