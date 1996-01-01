Which of the following correlation coefficients represents the strongest relationship?
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Multiple Choice
Given the following correlation coefficients calculated from a dataset, which pair of variables has the strongest correlation? and : ; and : ; and : ; and :
A
and
B
and
C
and
D
and
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the strength of a correlation is determined by the absolute value of the correlation coefficient, regardless of its sign. This means we consider how close the value is to 1 or -1.
List the absolute values of the given correlation coefficients: for X and Y, it is |−0.85| = 0.85; for A and B, it is |0.60| = 0.60; for M and N, it is |−0.45| = 0.45; and for P and Q, it is |0.75| = 0.75.
Compare these absolute values to identify which is the largest. The pair with the largest absolute correlation coefficient has the strongest correlation.
Since 0.85 is the largest absolute value among the given coefficients, the pair X and Y has the strongest correlation.
Therefore, the answer is the pair of variables with the correlation coefficient of −0.85, which is X and Y.
