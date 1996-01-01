What would the scatter plot look like for data that produce a Pearson correlation coefficient of ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Multiple Choice
Which of the following correlation coefficients represents the strongest relationship?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the strength of a correlation coefficient is determined by its absolute value, regardless of whether it is positive or negative. The closer the absolute value is to 1, the stronger the relationship.
List the given correlation coefficients and find their absolute values: 0.60, -0.92, -0.75, and 0.85. For example, the absolute value of -0.92 is 0.92.
Compare the absolute values: 0.60, 0.92, 0.75, and 0.85 to determine which is the largest.
Identify the correlation coefficient with the largest absolute value as representing the strongest relationship.
Note that the sign of the correlation coefficient indicates the direction of the relationship (positive or negative), but does not affect the strength.
