Suppose you have four distributions: A is symmetric and centered at , B is right-skewed with most values above , C is left-skewed with most values below , and D is uniform between and . Which of these distributions is likely to have the largest mean?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Mean
Given Evelyn's scores: , , , and , what is the mean absolute deviation of her scores?
First, calculate the mean (average) of Evelyn's scores. To do this, sum all the scores and then divide by the number of scores. The formula is: \[ \text{Mean} = \frac{5.1 + 5.6 + 5.8 + 7}{4} \]
Next, find the absolute deviation of each score from the mean. This means subtracting the mean from each score and taking the absolute value (ignoring negative signs). For each score \(x_i\), calculate: \[ |x_i - \text{Mean}| \]
After finding all the absolute deviations, sum these values together. This gives the total absolute deviation.
Finally, calculate the mean absolute deviation (MAD) by dividing the total absolute deviation by the number of scores. The formula is: \[ \text{MAD} = \frac{\sum |x_i - \text{Mean}|}{n} \] where \(n\) is the number of scores.
Interpret the result as the average distance of Evelyn's scores from the mean, which gives a measure of variability in her scores.
Related Practice
Which of the following statements about the mean of a continuous random variable is true?
Suppose you have two data plots: Plot 1 is symmetric, and Plot 2 is the same as Plot 1 but with one large outlier added to the right. How do the and change from Plot 1 to Plot 2?
You read pages of a novel over days. What is the mean number of pages you read each day?
Which of the following formulas is the easiest way to calculate the mean of a binomial distribution?
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations