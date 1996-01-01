Multiple Choice
In a set of numbers, what does the represent?
3
views
Master Calculating the Mean with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Given Evelyn's scores: , , , and , what is the mean absolute deviation of her scores?
Suppose you have two data plots: Plot 1 is symmetric, and Plot 2 is the same as Plot 1 but with one large outlier added to the right. How do the and change from Plot 1 to Plot 2?
Which of the following formulas is the easiest way to calculate the mean of a binomial distribution?