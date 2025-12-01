Finding a Prediction Interval
In Exercises 13–16, use the following paired data consisting of weights of large cars (pounds) and highway fuel consumption (mi/gal) from Data Set 35 “Car Data” in Appendix B. (These are the same data used in Exercises 9-12.) Let x represent the weight of the car and let y represent the corresponding highway fuel consumption. Use the given weight and the given confidence level to construct a prediction interval estimate of highway fuel consumption.
Cars Use x = 3800 pounds with a 99% confidence level.