Invest in Education Use the results of Problem 17 in Section 12.3 to answer the following questions:
b. Construct a 95% confidence interval for the mean annual ROI found in part (a).
Interpreting a Computer Display
In Exercises 9–12, refer to the display obtained by using the paired data consisting of weights (pounds) and highway fuel consumption amounts (mi/gal) of the large cars included in Data Set 35 “Car Data” in Appendix B. Along with the paired weights and fuel consumption amounts, StatCrunch was also given the value of 4000 pounds to be used for predicting highway fuel consumption.
Finding a Prediction Interval For a car weighing 4000 pounds (x = 4000) identify the 95% prediction interval estimate of the highway fuel consumption. Write a statement interpreting that interval.
American Black Bears Use the results of Problem 18 from Section 12.3 to answer the following questions:
d. Construct a 95% prediction interval for the weight of an American black bear that is 154.5 cm long.
Finding a Prediction Interval
In Exercises 13–16, use the following paired data consisting of weights of large cars (pounds) and highway fuel consumption (mi/gal) from Data Set 35 “Car Data” in Appendix B. (These are the same data used in Exercises 9-12.) Let x represent the weight of the car and let y represent the corresponding highway fuel consumption. Use the given weight and the given confidence level to construct a prediction interval estimate of highway fuel consumption.
Cars Use x = 3800 pounds with a 99% confidence level.
A linear regression model predicts weekly revenue from ad spending. You find the prediction interval for exactly in ad spending is . Choose the answer that best describes what this interval means.
23. Construct a 99% prediction interval for the top speed of an electric car in Exercise 17 that takes 5.9 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour."
"In Exercises 19-24, construct the indicated prediction interval and interpret the results.
22. Construct a 95% prediction interval for the fuel efficiency of an automobile in Exercise 12 that has an engine displacement of 265 cubic inches."