American Black Bears Use the results of Problem 18 from Section 12.3 to answer the following questions:
d. Construct a 95% prediction interval for the weight of an American black bear that is 154.5 cm long.
Finding a Prediction Interval
In Exercises 13–16, use the following paired data consisting of weights of large cars (pounds) and highway fuel consumption (mi/gal) from Data Set 35 “Car Data” in Appendix B. (These are the same data used in Exercises 9-12.) Let x represent the weight of the car and let y represent the corresponding highway fuel consumption. Use the given weight and the given confidence level to construct a prediction interval estimate of highway fuel consumption.
Cars Use x = 3800 pounds with a 99% confidence level.
[DATA] Apartments The following data represent the square footage and rents for apartments in Queens, New York and Nassau County, New York. For this problem, only consider the Queens data.
i. Construct a 90% prediction interval for the rent of a particular 900-square-foot apartment in Queens.
"Using the sample data from Problem 8 in Section 12.3,
a. Predict the mean value of y if x=1.8."
"An Unhealthy Commute Use the results of Problem 11 from Section 12.3 to answer the following questions:
c. Predict the well-being index composite score of Jane, whose commute time is 20 minutes."
"Height versus Head Circumference Use the results of Problem 13 from Section 12.3 to answer the following questions:
a. Predict the mean head circumference of children who are 25.75 inches tall."
"Concrete Use the results of Problem 15 from Section 12.3 to answer the following questions:
a. Predict the mean 28-day strength of concrete whose 7-day strength is 2550 psi."