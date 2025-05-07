Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Prediction Interval A prediction interval provides a range of values within which a future observation is expected to fall, given a certain level of confidence. It is calculated using the mean of the predicted values, the standard error of the estimate, and a critical value from the t-distribution based on the desired confidence level. This interval accounts for both the variability in the data and the uncertainty in the prediction. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals

Confidence Level The confidence level indicates the degree of certainty that the prediction interval will contain the true value of the dependent variable. Common confidence levels are 90%, 95%, and 99%. A higher confidence level results in a wider prediction interval, reflecting greater uncertainty about the estimate, while a lower confidence level yields a narrower interval. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals