In the context of probability, what does it mean when sampling is done without replacement?
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
A simple random sample from an infinite population is a sample selected such that:
the first elements of the population are always selected
only elements with certain characteristics are included in the sample
the sample is chosen based on the convenience of the researcher
each element in the population has an equal chance of being selected for the sample
Understand the definition of a simple random sample: it is a sampling method where every element in the population has an equal probability of being selected.
Evaluate the given options by comparing them to the definition of a simple random sample:
Option 1: Selecting the first 10 elements of the population is not random because it always picks the same elements, so it does not give each element an equal chance.
Option 2: Including only elements with certain characteristics introduces bias and violates the equal chance requirement.
Option 3: Choosing the sample based on the researcher's convenience is a convenience sample, not a simple random sample, because it is not random.
