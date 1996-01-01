Suppose the cumulative distribution function (CDF) of the random variable is given by . What is the probability that falls in the interval ?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
In the context of probability, what does it mean when sampling is done without replacement?
Given the following probability distribution, determine whether it is a discrete probability distribution: : , , ; : , , .
Suppose the error involved in making a certain measurement is a continuous random variable with cumulative distribution function (cdf) . What is the probability that the error is less than 1.5?
Given the exponential probability density function for and , what is the expected value (mean) of ?
In a discrete probability distribution, the sum of all the probabilities must be equal to which of the following values?
Assume that we have two events, and , that are mutually exclusive. Assume further that we know and . What is ?
Given the following table provides a probability distribution for the random variable :
|1
|0.2
|2
|0.5
|3
|0.3
