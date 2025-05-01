A correlation of means there is no relationship of any kind between the two variables.
B
The correlation coefficient is always between and , inclusive.
C
Correlation measures the direction and strength of a linear relationship but does not imply causation.
D
A correlation close to indicates a strong positive linear association between two quantitative variables.
Recall the definition of the correlation coefficient \(r\): it measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two quantitative variables, and its value always lies between \(-1\) and \$1$, inclusive.
Understand that a correlation of \$0$ means there is no *linear* relationship between the two variables, but it does not imply that there is no relationship of any kind; there could be a nonlinear relationship.
Recognize that correlation does not imply causation; even a strong correlation does not mean one variable causes changes in the other.
Note that a correlation close to \$1$ indicates a strong positive linear association, meaning as one variable increases, the other tends to increase as well.
Identify the false statement by focusing on the interpretation of a correlation of \$0$: the claim that it means no relationship of any kind is incorrect because correlation only measures linear relationships.
