Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion2h 10m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample5h 9m
- Steps in Hypothesis Testing1h 6m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means1h 4m
- Hypothesis Testing: Means - Excel42m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions37m
- Hypothesis Testing: Proportions - Excel27m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Variance12m
- Critical Values and Rejection Regions28m
- Link Between Confidence Intervals and Hypothesis Testing12m
- Type I & Type II Errors17m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples5h 37m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Variances and F Distribution29m
- Two Variances - Graphing Calculator16m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression3h 33m
- Linear Regression & Least Squares Method26m
- Residuals12m
- Coefficient of Determination12m
- Regression Line Equation and Coefficient of Determination - Excel8m
- Finding Residuals and Creating Residual Plots - Excel11m
- Inferences for Slope31m
- Enabling Data Analysis Toolpak1m
- Regression Readout of the Data Analysis Toolpak - Excel21m
- Prediction Intervals13m
- Prediction Intervals - Excel19m
- Multiple Regression - Excel29m
- Quadratic Regression15m
- Quadratic Regression - Excel10m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 21m
- 14. ANOVA2h 28m
11. Correlation
Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation
Multiple Choice
In a scatterplot analysis, how does historical correlation differ from causation?
A
Correlation proves that one variable causes the other, while causation only means the variables are associated.
B
Correlation requires a controlled experiment, while causation can be concluded from observational scatterplots alone.
C
Correlation means two variables tend to move together in past data, while causation means changes in one variable directly produce changes in the other.
D
Correlation implies the relationship is random noise, while causation implies there is no relationship between the variables.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of correlation: Correlation measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables based on observed data. It tells us how two variables tend to move together but does not imply one causes the other.
Understand the concept of causation: Causation means that changes in one variable directly cause changes in another variable. This implies a cause-and-effect relationship, which is stronger than mere association.
Recognize that correlation is based on historical or observed data, often visualized in a scatterplot, showing how variables have moved together in the past.
Note that causation requires more rigorous evidence, often from controlled experiments or additional analysis, to establish that one variable's change produces a change in the other.
Conclude that while correlation indicates an association or pattern between variables, it does not prove causation; causation implies a direct influence of one variable on another.
Scatterplots & Intro to Correlation practice set
