- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Standard Deviation
Which of the following values can never be the numerical value of the standard deviation of a data set?
Recall the definition of standard deviation: it measures the amount of variation or dispersion in a data set and is calculated as the square root of the variance.
Understand that variance is the average of the squared differences from the mean, which is always non-negative because squaring any real number results in a non-negative value.
Since standard deviation is the square root of variance, it must also be non-negative, meaning it can be zero or any positive number, but never negative.
Review the given options: -2, 1.5, 0, and 10. Recognize that -2 is a negative number, which cannot be a standard deviation value.
Conclude that the value which can never be the numerical value of the standard deviation is the negative number, specifically -2.
Which of the following statements about the standard deviation of a dataset is correct?
Given four histograms representing different data sets, each with the same mean but varying spreads, which histogram would correspond to the largest standard deviation ?
Standard deviation is commonly used to measure which type of risk in a data set?
