Using a Distribution to Find Probabilities In Exercises 11–26, find the indicated probabilities using the geometric distribution, the Poisson distribution, or the binomial distribution. Then determine whether the events are unusual. If convenient, use a table or technology to find the probabilities.





Living Donor Transplants The mean number of organ transplants from living donors performed per day in the United States in 2020 was about 16. Find the probability that the number of organ transplants from living donors performed on any given day is (c) no more than 10. (Source: Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network)