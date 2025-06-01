Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Geometric Distribution The geometric distribution models the number of trials needed to achieve the first success in a series of independent Bernoulli trials. In this context, a 'success' refers to selling a defective part. The probability of success is constant, and the distribution is defined by the probability of failure, which allows us to calculate the likelihood of observing a certain number of failures before the first success.

Probability of Success and Failure In probability theory, the probability of success is the likelihood of an event occurring, while the probability of failure is the likelihood of it not occurring. For the auto parts seller, the probability of selling a defective part (success) is 1/200, and the probability of selling a non-defective part (failure) is 199/200. Understanding these probabilities is crucial for calculating outcomes using the geometric distribution.