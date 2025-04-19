Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

p-bar (p̄) p-bar, denoted as p̄, represents the average proportion of defective items in a sample. It is calculated by dividing the number of defective items by the total number of items inspected. In the context of control charts, p̄ serves as a baseline for monitoring process stability and quality over time.

Control Limits (UCL and LCL) UCL (Upper Control Limit) and LCL (Lower Control Limit) are statistical boundaries set on a control chart to determine the acceptable range of variation in a process. UCL is the maximum threshold, while LCL is the minimum threshold for the process data. If the process data points fall outside these limits, it indicates that the process may be out of control and requires investigation.