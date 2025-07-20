Take this quiz as you would take a quiz in class. After you are done, check your work against the answers given in the back of the book.For each exercise, perform the steps below.





a. Identify the claim and state Ho and Ha





b. Determine whether the hypothesis test is left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed, and whether to use a z-test or a t-test. Explain your reasoning.





c. Find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s).





d. Find the appropriate standardized test statistic.





e. Decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis.





f. Interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.









The table shows the credit scores for 12 randomly selected adults who are considered high-risk borrowers before and two years after they attend a personal finance seminar. At α=0.01, is there enough evidence to support the claim that the personal finance seminar helps adults increase their credit scores? Assume the populations are normally distributed.