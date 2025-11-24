A Random Process—The Lady Tasting Tea

Ronald Fisher is considered the father of experimental design. Being of English descent, he was having afternoon tea with a colleague. The colleague’s wife entered the room as Fisher was pouring tea. Fisher offered tea to the lady. She politely accepted and requested milk with her tea. Fisher started to pour milk into the tea cup first, but the lady indicated that she preferred her tea be poured first, then the milk. Fisher did not believe that the lady could tell the difference between “milk first” versus “milk second” tea, but the lady insisted she could tell the difference. Being the consummate scientist, Fisher suggested an experiment in which he randomly put milk into the tea first in some instances, and milk into the tea second in others. It turns out, the lady tasting tea was correct in all eight trials.

c. Explain how a coin could be used to simulate the random process of tasting eight cups of tea.