Probability of Events Probability measures the likelihood of an event occurring, ranging from 0 (impossible) to 1 (certain). For events E and F, P(E) and P(F) represent their individual probabilities, while P(E and F) represents the probability that both events occur simultaneously. Recommended video: 05:54 05:54 Probability of Multiple Independent Events

Independence of Events Two events E and F are independent if the occurrence of one does not affect the probability of the other. Mathematically, E and F are independent if and only if P(E and F) = P(E) × P(F). This condition helps determine if events influence each other. Recommended video: 05:54 05:54 Probability of Multiple Independent Events