Rolling a Die What is the probability of obtaining 4 ones in a row when rolling a fair, six-sided die? Interpret this probability.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Suppose that P(E) = 0.8, P(F) = 0.5, and P(E and F) = 0.24. Are events E and F independent? Why?
Key Concepts
Probability of Events
Independence of Events
Checking Independence Using Given Probabilities
Watch next
Master Probability of Multiple Independent Events with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Suppose that two cards are randomly selected from a standard 52-card deck.
b. What is the probability that the first card is a king and the second card is a king if the sampling is done with replacement?
Marriage and Education
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 20.2% of American women aged 25 years or older have a Bachelor's Degree. 16.5% have never married. Among women 25 years or older who have never married, 22.8% have a Bachelor's Degree. Among women 25 years or older who have a Bachelor's Degree, 18.6% have never married.
a. Are the events "have a Bachelor's Degree" and "never married" independent? Explain.
The spinner below has 6 equal regions. Find the probability of landing on yellow for the first spin and not landing on yellow on the second spin.
The spinner below has 6 equal colored regions numbered 1-6. Find the probability of stopping on yellow for the first spin, stopping on an even number on the second spin, and stopping on blue or red on the third spin.
Same Birthdays If 25 people are randomly selected, find the probability that no 2 of them have the same birthday. Ignore leap years.