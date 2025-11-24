Rolling a Die What is the probability of obtaining 4 ones in a row when rolling a fair, six-sided die? Interpret this probability.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 25m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 21m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Independent?
Refer to the contingency table in Problem 17 that relates age and likelihood to buy American. Determine P(45–54 years old) and P(45–54 years old | more likely). Are the events "45–54 years old" and "more likely" independent?
Key Concepts
Probability of an Event
Conditional Probability
Independence of Events
Watch next
Master Probability of Multiple Independent Events with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Suppose that two cards are randomly selected from a standard 52-card deck.
b. What is the probability that the first card is a king and the second card is a king if the sampling is done with replacement?
Party Affiliation
The following data represent political party by age from a random sample of registered Iowa voters.
b. Are the events "Democrat" and "65+" independent? Justify your answer.
Marriage and Education
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 20.2% of American women aged 25 years or older have a Bachelor's Degree. 16.5% have never married. Among women 25 years or older who have never married, 22.8% have a Bachelor's Degree. Among women 25 years or older who have a Bachelor's Degree, 18.6% have never married.
a. Are the events "have a Bachelor's Degree" and "never married" independent? Explain.
Suppose that P(E) = 0.8, P(F) = 0.5, and P(E and F) = 0.24. Are events E and F independent? Why?
Traffic Fatalities
In 2016, there were 34,439 traffic fatalities in the United States, with 9,477 of them being alcohol related.
d. What is the probability that neither of two randomly selected traffic fatalities in 2016 were alcohol related?