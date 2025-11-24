Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability of an Event The probability of an event is the measure of the likelihood that the event will occur, calculated as the ratio of favorable outcomes to the total number of outcomes. For example, P(45–54 years old) represents the proportion of individuals aged 45–54 in the entire sample. Recommended video: 05:54 05:54 Probability of Multiple Independent Events

Conditional Probability Conditional probability, denoted P(A|B), is the probability of event A occurring given that event B has occurred. It is found by dividing the probability of both events happening together by the probability of event B. Here, P(45–54 years old | more likely) measures the chance of being 45–54 years old among those more likely to buy American. Recommended video: 03:53 03:53 Conditional Probability Rule