Bowling
Suppose that Ralph gets a strike when bowling 30% of the time.
a. What is the probability that Ralph gets two strikes in a row?
Master Probability of Multiple Independent Events with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Bowling
Suppose that Ralph gets a strike when bowling 30% of the time.
a. What is the probability that Ralph gets two strikes in a row?
Audits and Pet Ownership
According to Internal Revenue Service records, 6.42% of all household tax returns are audited. According to the Humane Society, 39% of all households own a dog. Assuming dog ownership and audits are independent events, what is the probability a randomly selected household is audited and owns a dog?
Rolling a Die What is the probability of obtaining 4 ones in a row when rolling a fair, six-sided die? Interpret this probability.
Marriage and Education
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 20.2% of American women aged 25 years or older have a Bachelor's Degree. 16.5% have never married. Among women 25 years or older who have never married, 22.8% have a Bachelor's Degree. Among women 25 years or older who have a Bachelor's Degree, 18.6% have never married.
a. Are the events "have a Bachelor's Degree" and "never married" independent? Explain.
Suppose that P(E) = 0.8, P(F) = 0.5, and P(E and F) = 0.24. Are events E and F independent? Why?
The spinner below has 6 equal regions. Find the probability of landing on yellow for the first spin and not landing on yellow on the second spin.