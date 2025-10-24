Describe the situations in which it is preferable to use relative frequencies over frequencies when summarizing quantitative data.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
True or False: Suppose the first class of a frequency distribution is 0–9.9 and the second class is 10–19.9. Then, the class width is 9.9.
Key Concepts
Class Width
Class Boundaries vs. Class Limits
Frequency Distribution Classes
College Survey In a national survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control to determine health-risk behaviors among college students, college students were asked, “How often do you wear a seat belt when driving a car?” The frequencies were as follows:
g. Compute the relative frequencies of “Never,” “Rarely,” “Sometimes,” “Most of the time,” and “Always,” excluding those that do not drive. Compare with those in Problem 13. What might you conclude?
Use the Internet? The Gallup organization conducted a survey in which 1025 randomly sampled adult Americans were asked, “How much time, if at all, do you personally spend using the Internet—more than 1 hour a day, up to 1 hour a day, a few times a week, a few times a month or less, or never?” The results of the survey were as follows:
b. What proportion of those surveyed never use the Internet?
Blood Type A phlebotomist draws the blood of a random sample of 50 patients and determines their blood types as shown:
f. Contact a local hospital and ask them the percentage of the population that is blood type O. Why might the results differ?