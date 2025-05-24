Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
Problem 4.2.37b
Unusual Events In Exercises 37 and 38, find the indicated probabilities. Then determine if the event is unusual. Explain your reasoning.
Rock-Paper-Scissors The probability of winning a game of rock-paper-scissors is 1/3. You play nine games of rock-paper-scissors. Find the probability that the number of games you win is (b) more than five
Step 1: Recognize that this is a binomial probability problem because there are a fixed number of trials (9 games), two possible outcomes (win or not win), and the probability of success (winning) is constant at 1/3 for each game.
Step 2: Define the random variable X as the number of games won. X follows a binomial distribution with parameters n = 9 (number of trials) and p = 1/3 (probability of success). The probability mass function for a binomial distribution is given by: P(X = k) = (n choose k) * p^k * (1-p)^(n-k), where (n choose k) = n! / [k! * (n-k)!].
Step 3: To find the probability of winning more than 5 games, calculate P(X > 5). This is equivalent to summing the probabilities for X = 6, X = 7, X = 8, and X = 9. Mathematically, P(X > 5) = P(X = 6) + P(X = 7) + P(X = 8) + P(X = 9).
Step 4: For each value of X (6, 7, 8, 9), use the binomial probability formula to calculate P(X = k). For example, for X = 6, calculate P(X = 6) = (9 choose 6) * (1/3)^6 * (2/3)^3. Repeat this for X = 7, X = 8, and X = 9.
Step 5: Add the probabilities calculated in Step 4 to find the total probability P(X > 5). Finally, compare this probability to a threshold (e.g., 0.05) to determine if the event is unusual. An event is typically considered unusual if its probability is less than 0.05.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In the context of games like rock-paper-scissors, the probability of winning a single game is 1/3, meaning that if you play many games, you can expect to win about one-third of the time. Understanding probability is essential for calculating the chances of winning multiple games.
Binomial Distribution
The binomial distribution is a statistical distribution that describes the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. In this case, playing nine games of rock-paper-scissors can be modeled as a binomial distribution where the number of successes (wins) follows this distribution with parameters n (number of trials) and p (probability of winning).
Unusual Events
An event is considered unusual if its probability is significantly low, often defined as less than 5%. In the context of the question, determining whether winning more than five games out of nine is unusual involves calculating the probability of that event using the binomial distribution and comparing it to this threshold. This helps in assessing the likelihood of such outcomes in a random scenario.
