Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
4. Probability
Multiplication Rule: Independent Events
3:24 minutes
Problem 3.2.25d
Textbook Question
Using the Multiplication Rule In Exercises 19-32, use the Multiplication Rule.
25. Best President In a sample of 1500 adult U.S. citizens, 270 said that Barack Obama was the best president in U.S. history. Two adult U.S. citizens are selected at random.
(Adapted from YouGov)
d. Which of the events can be considered unusual? Explain.
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with determining which events can be considered unusual when two adult U.S. citizens are selected at random. To do this, we will use the Multiplication Rule and the concept of unusual events, which are typically defined as events with a probability less than 0.05.
Step 2: Calculate the probability of selecting one adult who believes Barack Obama was the best president. This is done by dividing the number of adults who believe this (270) by the total sample size (1500). The probability is given by: .
Step 3: Use the Multiplication Rule to calculate the probability of selecting two such adults in a row. The Multiplication Rule states that the probability of two independent events A and B occurring is the product of their individual probabilities: . Adjust for the fact that the second selection is without replacement, so the probability for the second selection is slightly different.
Step 4: Determine the adjusted probability for the second selection. After one adult is selected, there are 1499 adults remaining, and 269 of them believe Barack Obama was the best president. The probability for the second selection is: .
Step 5: Multiply the probabilities from Step 2 and Step 4 to find the overall probability of selecting two such adults in a row. Compare this probability to the threshold for unusual events (0.05). If the probability is less than 0.05, the event is considered unusual. Interpret the result and explain whether the event is unusual or not.
Multiplication Rule
The Multiplication Rule in probability states that the probability of two independent events occurring together is the product of their individual probabilities. This rule is essential for calculating the likelihood of multiple outcomes happening simultaneously, especially when events do not influence each other.
Probability of an Event
Probability quantifies the likelihood of an event occurring, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In this context, it helps determine how likely it is for randomly selected individuals to share a specific opinion, such as believing Barack Obama was the best president.
Unusual Events
An event is considered unusual if its probability is significantly low, often defined as less than 5%. Identifying unusual events helps in understanding outcomes that deviate from what is expected, which is crucial for interpreting the results of the survey in the context of public opinion.
