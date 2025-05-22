Using the Multiplication Rule In Exercises 19-32, use the Multiplication Rule.

26. Worst President In a sample of 1500 adult U.S. citizens, 690 said that Donald Trump was the worst president in U.S. history. Three adult U.S. citizens are selected at random.

(Adapted from YouGov)

c. Find the probability that at most two of the three adult U.S. citizens say that Donald Trump was the worst president in U.S. history.