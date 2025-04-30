Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
4. Probability
Multiplication Rule: Independent Events
4:41 minutes
Problem 4.CQQ.9
Textbook Question
In Exercises 6–10, use the following results from tests of an experiment to test the effectiveness of an experimental vaccine for children (based on data from USA Today). Express all probabilities in decimal form.
Find the probability of randomly selecting 2 subjects without replacement and finding that they both developed flu.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Calculate the total number of subjects in the study by summing all the values in the table. Add the number of subjects who developed flu and did not develop flu for both the vaccine treatment and placebo groups.
Step 2: Identify the total number of subjects who developed flu by summing the 'Developed Flu' column for both the vaccine treatment and placebo groups.
Step 3: Calculate the probability of selecting one subject who developed flu. This is done by dividing the total number of subjects who developed flu by the total number of subjects in the study.
Step 4: Since the selection is without replacement, calculate the probability of selecting a second subject who developed flu after the first one has been selected. Subtract 1 from the total number of subjects who developed flu and divide by the total number of subjects minus 1.
Step 5: Multiply the probabilities from Step 3 and Step 4 to find the overall probability of randomly selecting 2 subjects without replacement and finding that they both developed flu.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Probability of Multiple Independent Events with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice