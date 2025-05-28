Using the Multiplication Rule In Exercises 19-32, use the Multiplication Rule.

25. Best President In a sample of 1500 adult U.S. citizens, 270 said that Barack Obama was the best president in U.S. history. Two adult U.S. citizens are selected at random.

(Adapted from YouGov)

a. Find the probability that both adult U.S. citizens say that Barack Obama was the best president in U.S. history.