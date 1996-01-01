Extending Concepts
Golf The distances (in yards) for nine holes of a golf course are listed.
336 393 408 522 147 504 177 375 360
a. Find the mean and the median of the data.
d. Use your results from part (c) to explain how to quickly find the mean and the median of the original data set when the distances are converted to inches.
Extending Concepts
Data Analysis Students in an experimental psychology class did research on depression as a sign of stress. A test was administered to a sample of 30 students. The scores are shown in the table at the left.
a. Find the mean and the median of the data.
In Exercises 13 and 14, find the mean, the median, and the mode of the data, if possible. If any measure cannot be found or does not represent the center of the data, explain why.
The responses of 1019 adults who were asked how much money they think they will spend on Christmas gifts in a recent year (Adapted from Gallup)
Problems 15 and 16 use the following steps to approximate the median from grouped data.
Approximate the median of the frequency distribution in Problem 4.
Resistant Measures Listed below are 10 wait times (minutes) for “Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster” at 10 AM (from Data Set 33 “Disney World Wait Times”). The data are listed in order from lowest to highest. Find the mean and median of these ten values. Then find the mean and median after excluding the value of 180, which appears to be an outlier. Compare the two sets of results. How much was the mean affected by the inclusion of the outlier? How much is the median affected by the inclusion of the outlier?
15 20 25 30 30 35 45 50 50 180
Critical Thinking. For Exercises 5–20, watch out for these little buggers. Each of these exercises involves some feature that is somewhat tricky. Find the (a) mean, (b) median, (c) mode, (d) midrange, and then answer the given question.
Geography Majors The data listed below are estimated incomes (dollars) of students who graduated from the University of North Carolina (UNC) after majoring in geography. The data are based on graduates in the year 1984. The income of basketball superstar Michael Jordan (a 1984 UNC graduate and geography major) is included. Does his income have much of an effect on the measures of center? Based on these data, would the college have been justified by saying that the mean income of a graduate in their geography program is greater than $250,000?
17,466 18,085 17,875 19,339 19,682 19,610 18,259 16,354 2,200,000