Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Median
6:25 minutes
Problem 2.RE.14
Textbook Question
In Exercises 13 and 14, find the mean, the median, and the mode of the data, if possible. If any measure cannot be found or does not represent the center of the data, explain why.
The responses of 1019 adults who were asked how much money they think they will spend on Christmas gifts in a recent year (Adapted from Gallup)
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Mean
The mean is the average of a set of values, calculated by summing all the values and dividing by the number of values. In this context, it would involve determining the total estimated spending on Christmas gifts and dividing by the number of respondents. The mean provides a measure of central tendency but can be influenced by extreme values.
Median
The median is the middle value in a data set when the values are arranged in ascending order. If there is an even number of observations, the median is the average of the two middle numbers. This measure is particularly useful in skewed distributions, as it is less affected by outliers compared to the mean.
Mode
The mode is the value that appears most frequently in a data set. In this case, it would indicate the most common spending category among the respondents. The mode is useful for understanding the most popular choice but may not always represent the overall trend if the data is multimodal (having multiple modes).
