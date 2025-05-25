Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
3. Describing Data Numerically
Median
2:24 minutes
Problem 2.3.62d
Textbook Question
Extending Concepts
Golf The distances (in yards) for nine holes of a golf course are listed.
336 393 408 522 147 504 177 375 360
d. Use your results from part (c) to explain how to quickly find the mean and the median of the original data set when the distances are converted to inches.
1
Step 1: Recall the conversion factor between yards and inches. Since 1 yard equals 36 inches, any distance in yards can be converted to inches by multiplying it by 36.
Step 2: To find the mean of the original data set in inches, note that the mean of a data set is the sum of all values divided by the number of values. When converting the distances to inches, each value is multiplied by 36. Therefore, the mean in inches can be calculated by multiplying the mean in yards by 36.
Step 3: To find the median of the original data set in inches, recall that the median is the middle value when the data is ordered. Since converting to inches involves multiplying each value by 36, the relative order of the data does not change. Thus, the median in inches is simply the median in yards multiplied by 36.
Step 4: Summarize the key insight: When converting a data set from one unit to another by multiplying by a constant, both the mean and the median are scaled by the same constant. This allows for quick computation without recalculating from scratch.
Step 5: Apply this understanding to the given data set. Use the mean and median from part (c) (in yards) and multiply each by 36 to find the mean and median in inches.
Mean
The mean, or average, is calculated by summing all values in a data set and dividing by the number of values. In this case, to find the mean of the golf hole distances in inches, you would first convert each distance from yards to inches (1 yard = 36 inches), sum these converted values, and then divide by the total number of holes.
Median
The median is the middle value of a data set when arranged in ascending order. If the number of observations is odd, the median is the middle number; if even, it is the average of the two middle numbers. For the golf distances converted to inches, you would first convert the values, sort them, and then identify the median based on their position in the ordered list.
Unit Conversion
Unit conversion involves changing a measurement from one unit to another, which is essential when comparing or analyzing data in different units. In this scenario, converting the golf hole distances from yards to inches is necessary to maintain consistency in measurement, ensuring that calculations for mean and median are accurate and meaningful.
