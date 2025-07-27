"According to data from the city of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, there were nearly 112,000 parking infractions in the city for December 2020, with fines totaling over 5,500,000 Canadian dollars. The fines (in Canadian dollars) for a random sample of 105 parking infractions in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, for December 2020 are listed below. (Source: City of Toronto)





In Exercises 1–5, use technology. If possible, print your results.





Draw a histogram for the data. Does the distribution appear to be bell-shaped?"