Construction About 63% of the residents in a town are in favor of building a new high school. One hundred five residents are randomly selected. What is the probability that the sample proportion in favor of building a new school is less than 55%? Interpret your result.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 53m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
"According to data from the city of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, there were nearly 112,000 parking infractions in the city for December 2020, with fines totaling over 5,500,000 Canadian dollars. The fines (in Canadian dollars) for a random sample of 105 parking infractions in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, for December 2020 are listed below. (Source: City of Toronto)
In Exercises 1–5, use technology. If possible, print your results.
Draw a histogram for the data. Does the distribution appear to be bell-shaped?"
Graphical Analysis In Exercises 9–12, match the P-value or z-statistic with the graph that represents the corresponding area. Explain your reasoning.
P= 0.2802
z = -2.37
z = -2.37
z = -0.51
z = -0.51
Find the area under the standard normal distribution to the left of a z-score of 1.21.
Find the area under the standard normal distribution to the right of a z-score of −0.44.
Find the area of the shaded region under the standard normal distribution.