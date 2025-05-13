In Section 10.2, we tested hypotheses regarding a population proportion using a z-test. However, we can also use the chi-square goodness-of-fit test to test hypotheses with k = 2 possible outcomes. In Problems 25 and 26, we test hypotheses with the use of both methods.

Living Alone? In 2000, 25.8% of Americans 15 years of age or older lived alone, according to the Census Bureau. A sociologist, who believes that this percentage is greater today, conducts a random sample of 400 Americans 15 years of age or older and finds that 164 are living alone.

a. If the proportion of Americans aged 15 years or older living alone is 0.258, compute the following expected numbers: Americans 15 years of age or older who live alone; Americans 15 years of age or older who do not live alone.