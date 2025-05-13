Graphical Analysis In Exercises 9–12, match the P-value or z-statistic with the graph that represents the corresponding area. Explain your reasoning.
z = -2.37
Graphical Analysis In Exercises 9–12, match the P-value or z-statistic with the graph that represents the corresponding area. Explain your reasoning.
z = -0.51
"According to data from the city of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, there were nearly 112,000 parking infractions in the city for December 2020, with fines totaling over 5,500,000 Canadian dollars. The fines (in Canadian dollars) for a random sample of 105 parking infractions in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, for December 2020 are listed below. (Source: City of Toronto)
In Exercises 1–5, use technology. If possible, print your results.
Draw a histogram for the data. Does the distribution appear to be bell-shaped?"
In Section 10.2, we tested hypotheses regarding a population proportion using a z-test. However, we can also use the chi-square goodness-of-fit test to test hypotheses with k = 2 possible outcomes. In Problems 25 and 26, we test hypotheses with the use of both methods.
Low Birth Weight According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 7.1% of all babies born are of low birth weight . An obstetrician wanted to know whether mothers between the ages of 35 and 39 years give birth to a higher percentage of low-birth-weight babies. She randomly selected 240 births for which the mother was 35 to 39 years old and found 22 low-birth-weight babies.
a. If the proportion of low-birth-weight babies for mothers in this age group is 0.071, compute the expected number of low-birth-weight births to 35- to 39-year-old mothers. What is the expected number of births to mothers 35 to 39 years old that are not low birth weight?
Find the area under the standard normal distribution to the left of a z-score of 1.21.
Find the area under the standard normal distribution to the right of a z-score of −0.44.
Find the area of the shaded region under the standard normal distribution.