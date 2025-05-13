Graphical Analysis In Exercises 9–12, match the P-value or z-statistic with the graph that represents the corresponding area. Explain your reasoning.
P= 0.2802
P= 0.2802
z = -2.37
z = -0.51
"According to data from the city of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, there were nearly 112,000 parking infractions in the city for December 2020, with fines totaling over 5,500,000 Canadian dollars. The fines (in Canadian dollars) for a random sample of 105 parking infractions in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, for December 2020 are listed below. (Source: City of Toronto)
In Exercises 1–5, use technology. If possible, print your results.
Draw a histogram for the data. Does the distribution appear to be bell-shaped?"
In Section 10.2, we tested hypotheses regarding a population proportion using a z-test. However, we can also use the chi-square goodness-of-fit test to test hypotheses with k = 2 possible outcomes. In Problems 25 and 26, we test hypotheses with the use of both methods.
Living Alone? In 2000, 25.8% of Americans 15 years of age or older lived alone, according to the Census Bureau. A sociologist, who believes that this percentage is greater today, conducts a random sample of 400 Americans 15 years of age or older and finds that 164 are living alone.
a. If the proportion of Americans aged 15 years or older living alone is 0.258, compute the following expected numbers: Americans 15 years of age or older who live alone; Americans 15 years of age or older who do not live alone.
Find the area under the standard normal distribution to the left of a z-score of 1.21.
Find the area under the standard normal distribution to the right of a z-score of −0.44.