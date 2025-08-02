"Confidence Intervals for y-Intercept and Slope
You can construct confidence intervals for the y-intercept B and slope M of the regression line y = Mx + B for the population by using the inequalities below.
y-intercept B :
b - E < B < b + E
where
E = t_c s_e \sqrt{\frac{1}{n} + \frac{\overline{x}^2}{\sum x^2 - \frac{(\Sigma x)^2}{n}}}
slope M :
m - E < M < m + E
where
E = \frac{t_c s_e}{\sqrt{\sum x^2 - \frac{(\Sigma x)^2}{n}}}
The values of m and b are obtained from the sample data, and the critical value t_c is found using Table 5 in Appendix B with n - 2 degrees of freedom.
In Exercises 37 and 38, construct the indicated confidence intervals for B and M using the gross domestic products and carbon dioxide emissions data found in Example 2.
38. 99% confidence interval"