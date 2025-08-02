"Confidence Intervals for y-Intercept and Slope

You can construct confidence intervals for the y-intercept B and slope M of the regression line y = Mx + B for the population by using the inequalities below.

y-intercept B :

b - E < B < b + E

where

E = t_c s_e \sqrt{\frac{1}{n} + \frac{\overline{x}^2}{\sum x^2 - \frac{(\Sigma x)^2}{n}}}

slope M :

m - E < M < m + E

where

E = \frac{t_c s_e}{\sqrt{\sum x^2 - \frac{(\Sigma x)^2}{n}}}

The values of m and b are obtained from the sample data, and the critical value t_c is found using Table 5 in Appendix B with n - 2 degrees of freedom.

In Exercises 37 and 38, construct the indicated confidence intervals for B and M using the gross domestic products and carbon dioxide emissions data found in Example 2.

38. 99% confidence interval"