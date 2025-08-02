"In Exercises 19-24, construct the indicated prediction interval and interpret the results.
19. Construct a 90% prediction interval for the amount of milk produced in Exercise 9 when there are an average of 9275 thousand milk cows."
Master Prediction Intervals with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
"In Exercises 19-24, construct the indicated prediction interval and interpret the results.
19. Construct a 90% prediction interval for the amount of milk produced in Exercise 9 when there are an average of 9275 thousand milk cows."
"In Exercises 19-24, construct the indicated prediction interval and interpret the results.
24. Construct a 99% prediction interval for the price of a gas grill in Exercise 18 with a usable cooking area of 900 square inches."
"Confidence Intervals for y-Intercept and Slope
You can construct confidence intervals for the y-intercept B and slope M of the regression line y = Mx + B for the population by using the inequalities below.
y-intercept B :
b - E < B < b + E
where
E = t_c s_e \sqrt{\frac{1}{n} + \frac{\overline{x}^2}{\sum x^2 - \frac{(\Sigma x)^2}{n}}}
slope M :
m - E < M < m + E
where
E = \frac{t_c s_e}{\sqrt{\sum x^2 - \frac{(\Sigma x)^2}{n}}}
The values of m and b are obtained from the sample data, and the critical value t_c is found using Table 5 in Appendix B with n - 2 degrees of freedom.
In Exercises 37 and 38, construct the indicated confidence intervals for B and M using the gross domestic products and carbon dioxide emissions data found in Example 2.
38. 99% confidence interval"
"[APPLET] For Exercises 1–8, use the data in the table, which shows the average annual salaries (both in thousands of dollars) for secondary and elementary school teachers, excluding special and vocational education teachers, in the United States for 11 years. (Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)
8. Construct a 95% prediction interval for the average annual salary of elementary school teachers when the average annual salary of secondary school teachers is \$63,500. Interpret the results."
Using the sample data from Problem 6 in Section 12.3,
d. Construct a 95% prediction interval for the value of y if x=8.
Using the sample data from Problem 7 in Section 12.3
b. Construct a 95% confidence interval for the mean value of y if x=1.4.
Credit Scores Use the results of Problem 12 from Section 12.3 to answer the following questions:
b. Construct a 90% confidence interval for the mean interest rate of all individuals whose credit score is 730.