"In Exercises 19-24, construct the indicated prediction interval and interpret the results.
22. Construct a 95% prediction interval for the fuel efficiency of an automobile in Exercise 12 that has an engine displacement of 265 cubic inches."
22. Construct a 95% prediction interval for the fuel efficiency of an automobile in Exercise 12 that has an engine displacement of 265 cubic inches."
21. Construct a 95% prediction interval for the number of hours of sleep for an adult in Exercise 11 who is 45 years old."
20. Construct a 90% prediction interval for the average time adults ages 35 to 44 spend per day watching television in Exercise 10 when the average time adults ages 25 to 34 spend per day watching television is 2.25 hours."
19. Construct a 90% prediction interval for the amount of milk produced in Exercise 9 when there are an average of 9275 thousand milk cows."
"Confidence Intervals for y-Intercept and Slope
You can construct confidence intervals for the y-intercept B and slope M of the regression line y = Mx + B for the population by using the inequalities below.
y-intercept B :
b - E < B < b + E
where
E = t_c s_e \sqrt{\frac{1}{n} + \frac{\overline{x}^2}{\sum x^2 - \frac{(\Sigma x)^2}{n}}}
slope M :
m - E < M < m + E
where
E = \frac{t_c s_e}{\sqrt{\sum x^2 - \frac{(\Sigma x)^2}{n}}}
The values of m and b are obtained from the sample data, and the critical value t_c is found using Table 5 in Appendix B with n - 2 degrees of freedom.
In Exercises 37 and 38, construct the indicated confidence intervals for B and M using the gross domestic products and carbon dioxide emissions data found in Example 2.
38. 99% confidence interval"
"[APPLET] For Exercises 1–8, use the data in the table, which shows the average annual salaries (both in thousands of dollars) for secondary and elementary school teachers, excluding special and vocational education teachers, in the United States for 11 years. (Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)
8. Construct a 95% prediction interval for the average annual salary of elementary school teachers when the average annual salary of secondary school teachers is $63,500. Interpret the results."
A linear regression model predicts weekly revenue from ad spending. You find the prediction interval for exactly in ad spending is . Choose the answer that best describes what this interval means.