Suppose that two cards are randomly selected from a standard 52-card deck.
b. What is the probability that the first card is a king and the second card is a king if the sampling is done with replacement?
Master Probability of Multiple Independent Events with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Suppose that two cards are randomly selected from a standard 52-card deck.
b. What is the probability that the first card is a king and the second card is a king if the sampling is done with replacement?
Marriage and Education
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 20.2% of American women aged 25 years or older have a Bachelor's Degree. 16.5% have never married. Among women 25 years or older who have never married, 22.8% have a Bachelor's Degree. Among women 25 years or older who have a Bachelor's Degree, 18.6% have never married.
a. Are the events "have a Bachelor's Degree" and "never married" independent? Explain.
Suppose that P(E) = 0.8, P(F) = 0.5, and P(E and F) = 0.24. Are events E and F independent? Why?
Traffic Fatalities
In 2016, there were 34,439 traffic fatalities in the United States, with 9,477 of them being alcohol related.
d. What is the probability that neither of two randomly selected traffic fatalities in 2016 were alcohol related?
The spinner below has 6 equal regions. Find the probability of landing on yellow for the first spin and not landing on yellow on the second spin.
The spinner below has 6 equal colored regions numbered 1-6. Find the probability of stopping on yellow for the first spin, stopping on an even number on the second spin, and stopping on blue or red on the third spin.
Same Birthdays If 25 people are randomly selected, find the probability that no 2 of them have the same birthday. Ignore leap years.