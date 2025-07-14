Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)
Problem 11.2.9
Textbook Question
Wilcoxon Signed-Rank Test for n>30 When you are performing a Wilcoxon signed-rank test and the sample size n is greater than 30, you can use the Standard Normal Table and the formula below to find the test statistic.
In Exercises 9 and 10, perform the Wilcoxon signed-rank test using the test statistic for n>30
[APPLET] Fuel Additive A petroleum engineer wants to know whether a certain fuel additive improves a car’s gas mileage. To decide, the engineer records the gas mileages (in miles per gallon) of 33 randomly selected cars with and without the fuel additive. The table shows the results. At alpha=0.10, can the engineer conclude that the gas mileage is improved?
