Testing the Difference Between Two Means (a) identify the claim and state Ho and Ha , (b) find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s), (c) calculate d̄ and Sd, (d) find the standardized test statistic t, (e) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (f) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Assume the samples are random and dependent, and the populations are normally distributed.

[APPLET] Therapeutic Taping

A physical therapist claims that the use of a specific type of therapeutic tape reduces pain in patients with chronic tennis elbow. The table shows the pain levels on a scale of 0 to 10, where 0 is no pain and 10 is the worst pain possible, for 15 patients with chronic tennis elbow when holding a 1 kilogram weight. At , α=0.05 is there enough evidence to support the therapist’s claim? (Adapted from BioMed Central, Ltd.)







