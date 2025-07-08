Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)
5:12 minutes
Problem 8.3.14
Textbook Question
Testing the Difference Between Two Means (a) identify the claim and state Ho and Ha , (b) find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s), (c) calculate d̄ and Sd, (d) find the standardized test statistic t, (e) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (f) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Assume the samples are random and dependent, and the populations are normally distributed.
[APPLET] Therapeutic Taping
A physical therapist claims that the use of a specific type of therapeutic tape reduces pain in patients with chronic tennis elbow. The table shows the pain levels on a scale of 0 to 10, where 0 is no pain and 10 is the worst pain possible, for 15 patients with chronic tennis elbow when holding a 1 kilogram weight. At , α=0.05 is there enough evidence to support the therapist’s claim? (Adapted from BioMed Central, Ltd.)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the claim and state the null hypothesis (Ho) and alternative hypothesis (Ha). The physical therapist claims that therapeutic tape reduces pain levels. This implies a decrease in pain levels after taping. Ho: The mean difference in pain levels (before - after) is zero (μd = 0). Ha: The mean difference in pain levels (before - after) is greater than zero (μd > 0).
Step 2: Find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s). Since α = 0.05 and this is a one-tailed test (greater than), use a t-distribution table to find the critical t-value for degrees of freedom (df = n - 1, where n = 15 patients). The rejection region is t > critical value.
Step 3: Calculate the mean difference (d̄) and the standard deviation of the differences (Sd). For each patient, compute the difference (before - after). Then, calculate the mean of these differences (d̄) and the standard deviation of the differences (Sd) using the formulas: d̄ = (Σd) / n and Sd = sqrt[(Σ(d - d̄)^2) / (n - 1)].
Step 4: Find the standardized test statistic t. Use the formula t = d̄ / (Sd / sqrt(n)), where n is the number of patients. This formula standardizes the mean difference to determine how many standard errors it is away from the null hypothesis mean.
Step 5: Decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis. Compare the calculated t-value to the critical t-value. If t > critical value, reject Ho; otherwise, fail to reject Ho. Interpret the decision in the context of the original claim: If Ho is rejected, there is enough evidence to support the therapist's claim that therapeutic tape reduces pain levels.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating two competing hypotheses: the null hypothesis (H0), which states there is no effect or difference, and the alternative hypothesis (Ha), which suggests there is an effect or difference. The goal is to determine whether there is enough evidence in the sample data to reject the null hypothesis in favor of the alternative.
Paired Samples
Paired samples refer to two sets of related data points, typically collected from the same subjects under different conditions. In this context, the pain levels of patients before and after the application of therapeutic tape are compared. This approach allows for the assessment of the effect of the treatment on the same individuals, controlling for individual variability and providing a more accurate measure of the treatment's impact.
T-test for Dependent Samples
The t-test for dependent samples, also known as the paired t-test, is used to compare the means of two related groups. It assesses whether the mean difference between paired observations is statistically significant. In this scenario, it will be used to evaluate if the pain levels before and after taping show a significant reduction, indicating the effectiveness of the therapeutic tape.
