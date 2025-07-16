Gas Mileage The table shows the gas mileages (in miles per gallon) of eight cars with and without using a fuel additive. At α=0.10, is there enough evidence to conclude that the additive improved gas mileage? Assume the populations are normally distributed.
Testing the Difference Between Two Means (c) calculate d̄ and Sd, Assume the samples are random and dependent, and the populations are normally distributed.
[APPLET] Migraines
A researcher claims that injections of onabotulinumtoxinA reduce the number of days per month that chronic migraine sufferers have headaches. The table shows the number of days chronic migraine sufferers suffered migraines before and after using the treatment. At , α= 0.01 is there enough evidence to support the researcher’s claim? (Adapted from Journal of Headache and Pain)
Key Concepts
Dependent Samples
Mean Difference (d̄)
Standard Deviation of Differences (Sd)
Testing the Difference Between Two Means (a) identify the claim and state Ho and Ha , (b) find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s), (c) calculate d̄ and Sd, (d) find the standardized test statistic t, (e) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (f) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Assume the samples are random and dependent, and the populations are normally distributed.
[APPLET] Therapeutic Taping
A physical therapist claims that the use of a specific type of therapeutic tape reduces pain in patients with chronic tennis elbow. The table shows the pain levels on a scale of 0 to 10, where 0 is no pain and 10 is the worst pain possible, for 15 patients with chronic tennis elbow when holding a 1 kilogram weight. At , α=0.05 is there enough evidence to support the therapist’s claim? (Adapted from BioMed Central, Ltd.)
Wilcoxon Signed-Rank Test for n>30 When you are performing a Wilcoxon signed-rank test and the sample size n is greater than 30, you can use the Standard Normal Table and the formula below to find the test statistic.
In Exercises 9 and 10, perform the Wilcoxon signed-rank test using the test statistic for n>30
[APPLET] Fuel Additive A petroleum engineer wants to know whether a certain fuel additive improves a car’s gas mileage. To decide, the engineer records the gas mileages (in miles per gallon) of 33 randomly selected cars with and without the fuel additive. The table shows the results. At alpha=0.10, can the engineer conclude that the gas mileage is improved?
Testing the Difference Between Two Means, (b) find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s), Assume the samples are random and dependent, and the populations are normally distributed.
[APPLET] Migraines
Testing the Difference Between Two Means (d) find the standardized test statistic t, Assume the samples are random and dependent, and the populations are normally distributed.
[APPLET] Migraines
Testing the Difference Between Two Means (e) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, Assume the samples are random and dependent, and the populations are normally distributed.
[APPLET] Migraines
Testing the Difference Between Two Means (a) identify the claim and state Ho and Ha
[APPLET] Migraines
Testing the Difference Between Two Means (f) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Assume the samples are random and dependent, and the populations are normally distributed.
[APPLET] Migraines
