Systematic Sample To predict the outcome of a county election, a newspaper obtains a list of all 945,035 registered voters in the county and wants to conduct a systematic sample.
Determine k if the sample size is 130.
Master Simple Random Sampling with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Systematic Sample To predict the outcome of a county election, a newspaper obtains a list of all 945,035 registered voters in the county and wants to conduct a systematic sample.
Determine k if the sample size is 130.
Sample Design A school board at a local community college is considering raising the student services fees. The board wants to obtain the opinion of the student body before proceeding. Design a sampling method to obtain the individuals in the sample. Be sure to support your choice.
Sample Design A pharmaceutical company wants to conduct a survey of 30 individuals who have high cholesterol. The company has obtained a list from doctors throughout the country of 6600 individuals who are known to have high cholesterol. Design a sampling method to obtain the individuals in the sample. Be sure to support your choice.
Putting It Together: Comparing Sampling Methods Suppose a political strategist wants to get a sense of how American adults aged 18 years or older feel about health care and health insurance.
In a political poll, what would be a good frame to use for obtaining a sample?
A 24-hour gym is interested in whether they should purchase a new rowing machine, so they decide to survey their active members to get their opinion. They use a random number generator to obtain a sample of gym ID numbers and ask all people selected about their opinion. They can collect the data easily, as all selected respondents happen to be enrolled in fitness classes in the early afternoons. Is this a simple random sample? Is this a representative sample?
A store is interested in whether they should adjust their store hours, so they choose a random day to poll all people entering the shop and ask them if they would prefer the store to change their hours. Is this a simple random sample? Can we assume this is a representative sample?
A superintendent of a school system is interested in how the teachers working at the schools feel about the current professional development offerings, so they use the employee dashboard to randomly select 60 teachers for their survey. As it happens, approximately two teachers from each grade are chosen, and there is about the same number of teachers for each major discipline. Is this a simple random sample? Is it a representative sample?
A regional manager runs the day-to-day operations of three branches of a chain restaurant. Each location is roughly the same size and employs approximately the same number of workers. The manager is interested in streamlining policies across each location, so he decides to survey 10 random employees in each branch about certain processes. Is this a simple random sample? Is it a representative sample?