Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data
Sampling Methods
Multiple Choice
A regional manager runs the day-to-day operations of three branches of a chain restaurant. Each location is roughly the same size and employs approximately the same number of workers. The manager is interested in streamlining policies across each location, so he decides to survey 10 random employees in each branch about certain processes. Is this a simple random sample? Is it a representative sample?
A
Yes; Yes
B
Yes; No
C
No; Yes
D
No; No
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a simple random sample. A simple random sample is one in which every individual in the population has an equal chance of being selected, and the selection of one individual does not influence the selection of another.
Step 2: Analyze the sampling method described in the problem. The manager surveys 10 random employees from each branch. This means the sampling is stratified by branch, as employees are grouped by location and then sampled within each group.
Step 3: Determine if this is a simple random sample. Since the sampling is stratified by branch and not all employees across all branches have an equal chance of being selected, this is not a simple random sample.
Step 4: Understand the concept of a representative sample. A representative sample accurately reflects the characteristics of the population being studied. In this case, the population consists of employees across all three branches, and the sampling method ensures that employees from each branch are included.
Step 5: Conclude whether the sample is representative. Since the sampling method includes employees from all branches, it is likely to be representative of the population, even though it is not a simple random sample.
