Given the following table showing the possible values of a random variable and their probabilities: Value of : , , , ; Probability: , , , . Is the random variable discrete or continuous? Explain your answer.
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Discrete Random Variables
Multiple Choice
In a discrete probability distribution for a random variable with possible values and probabilities , which two requirements must be satisfied?
A
For all , , and .
B
For all , , and .
C
For all , , and .
D
For all , , and .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a discrete probability distribution assigns probabilities to each possible value \(x_i\) of the random variable \(X\).
Recall the first requirement: each probability must be non-negative, meaning for all \(i\), \(P(X = x_i) \geq 0\).
Recall the second requirement: the sum of all probabilities for all possible values must equal 1, expressed as \(\sum_i P(X = x_i) = 1\).
These two conditions ensure that the probabilities are valid and represent a proper probability distribution.
Therefore, verify that the probabilities satisfy both \(P(X = x_i) \geq 0\) for all \(i\) and \(\sum_i P(X = x_i) = 1\) to confirm a valid discrete probability distribution.
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
If the discrete random variable is uniformly distributed over the integers from to inclusive, what is the probability that equals ?
Multiple Choice
Given the following probability distribution for the discrete random variable : What is the expected value of ?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following tables defines a valid probability distribution for a discrete random variable ?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following tables represents a valid probability distribution for a discrete random variable ?
Multiple Choice
A student is analyzing different types of variables in a statistics class. Which of the following below is a discrete random variable?
