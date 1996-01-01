In Problems 5–8, find the critical values χ²₁₋ᵅ⁄₂ and χ²ᵅ⁄₂ for the given level of confidence and sample size.
6. 95% confidence, n = 25
6. 95% confidence, n = 25
8. 99% confidence, n = 14
Which of the following is not a condition for a chi-square goodness-of-fit test?
A scientist conducts a chi-square goodness of fit test with categories and obtains observed frequencies of , , , and . The expected frequency for each category is . Which of the following values is closest to the chi-square value the scientist calculated?
When conducting a chi-square goodness-of-fit test, how are the expected counts for each category calculated?
Which of the following best describes the possible values for a chi-square statistic in a goodness of fit test?