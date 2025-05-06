Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Discrete Random Variables
4:40 minutes
Problem 5.R.10c
Textbook Question
Poisson: Deaths Currently, an average of 7 residents of the village of Westport (population 760) die each year (based on data from the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics).
c. Find the probability that on a given day, there is more than one death.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: This is a Poisson probability problem where the average number of deaths per year is given as 7. We need to find the probability that on a given day, there is more than one death.
Convert the average rate to a daily rate: Since there are 365 days in a year, divide the annual average (7 deaths) by 365 to find the average number of deaths per day (λ). Use the formula: λ = 7 / 365.
Set up the Poisson probability formula: The Poisson probability formula is P(X = k) = (λ^k * e^(-λ)) / k!, where λ is the average rate, k is the number of occurrences, and e is the base of the natural logarithm (approximately 2.718).
Calculate the probability for k = 0 and k = 1: Use the formula to calculate P(X = 0) and P(X = 1), where X is the number of deaths on a given day. Substitute λ (from step 2) into the formula for each value of k.
Find the probability of more than one death: The probability of more than one death is P(X > 1), which can be calculated as 1 - [P(X = 0) + P(X = 1)]. Add the probabilities from step 4 and subtract from 1 to get the final result.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Poisson Distribution
The Poisson distribution is a probability distribution that expresses the probability of a given number of events occurring in a fixed interval of time or space, given a known average rate of occurrence. It is particularly useful for modeling rare events, such as deaths in a population, where the events occur independently of each other.
Rate Parameter (λ)
In the context of the Poisson distribution, the rate parameter (λ) represents the average number of events (deaths, in this case) occurring in a specified interval. For the village of Westport, with an average of 7 deaths per year, λ would be 7. This parameter is crucial for calculating probabilities using the Poisson formula.
Cumulative Probability
Cumulative probability refers to the probability that a random variable takes on a value less than or equal to a certain threshold. In this question, to find the probability of more than one death on a given day, one would first calculate the cumulative probability of 0 and 1 death and then subtract this from 1 to find the desired probability.
Introduction to Probability
