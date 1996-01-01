Which of the following scatterplots would have a correlation coefficient closest to ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given a dataset where as one variable increases, the other variable tends to decrease moderately, which of the following values is the most likely correlation coefficient for this data?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the correlation coefficient, denoted as \(r\), measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables.
Recall that \(r\) ranges from \(-1\) to \$1$, where a negative value indicates that as one variable increases, the other tends to decrease.
Since the problem states that as one variable increases, the other tends to decrease moderately, we are looking for a negative correlation coefficient with a moderate magnitude.
Identify that a moderate correlation typically falls between about \$0.3\( and \)0.7\( in absolute value, so values like \)-0.57\( or \)-0.28\( are candidates, but \)-0.57\( represents a stronger moderate negative correlation than \)-0.28$.
Conclude that among the given options, the most likely correlation coefficient representing a moderate negative relationship is \(-0.57\).
Watch next
Master Correlation Coefficient with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
Given the following paired data: , , , , what is the value of the correlation coefficient for this data set?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following scatterplots best represents a situation where the correlation coefficient is approximately zero?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Given the following pairs of data: , , and , which of the following values could represent the correlation coefficient between the and variables?
4
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following scatterplots would have a correlation coefficient closest to ?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Given the following paired data: , , , , what is the value of the correlation coefficient between and ?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following -values represents the weakest correlation between two variables?
3
views
Correlation Coefficient practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations