Given the following pairs of data: , , and , which of the following values could represent the correlation coefficient between the and variables?
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Multiple Choice
Which of the following -values represents the weakest correlation between two variables?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the correlation coefficient, denoted as \(r\), measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables. Its value ranges from \(-1\) to \$1$.
Recall that the strength of the correlation is determined by the absolute value of \(r\), regardless of its sign. Values close to \$1\( or \)-1\( indicate strong correlations, while values close to \)0$ indicate weak correlations.
Compare the absolute values of the given \(r\)-values: \(|0.67| = 0.67\), \(|0.02| = 0.02\), \(|-0.45| = 0.45\), and \(|-0.85| = 0.85\).
Identify the smallest absolute value among these, which corresponds to the weakest correlation between the two variables.
Conclude that the \(r\)-value with the smallest absolute value represents the weakest correlation.
